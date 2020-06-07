UrduPoint.com
DC Qurban Ali Seals Shops Over Violation Of SOPs In Duki

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

DC Qurban Ali seals shops over violation of SOPs in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki, Qurban Ali Magsi on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the city and sealed eleven shops over violation of standard operating producer (SOPs), aiming to control the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Shops including Wazir Ration Dealer, Hairdresser, Yadgar Motorcycle Showroom, New Bilal Superstar Agency, Muslim Bakers, Aziz Medical, Zubair Shah Medical Store, Yasir Electric Store, Yousuf Hardware and Samiullah Shopping Center were sealed over non-implementation of SOPs.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said we could defeat the deadly virus through only implementation of government precautionary measures against the coronavirus, urging people to wear masks and maintain distance from each other and wash hands with soaps. No shopkeeper will be allowed to run a shop without using masks, he said.

