DC Rafiq Distributes 200 Goats Among Earthquake Victims In Harnai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Sardar Muhammad Rafiq Tareen distributed 200 goats among the victims of last year's earthquake under the auspices of Muslim Aid for promotion of their economy on Wednesday

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Rafiq Tareen said that efforts were being made for rehabilitation of earthquake victims of Harani.

He said that under the supervision of the district administration, various Non-government organizations (NGOs) were providing financial assistance to the victims saying that two animals were being provided to each family for the betterment of their economy.

He further said that we were utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims of Harnai despite they were providing financial assistance so that the victims could rebuild their houses and return home for starting normal lives.

Assistant Commissioner Harnai Sardar Abdul Majeed Khan Jogazai also spoke on the occasion and said that the earthquake victims would be helped by the animal package.

He said steps would be taken on priority basis to provide financial aid to the earthquake victims.

Deputy Commissioner's PS Syed Amin Shah, Project Director of Muslim Aid Naqibullah Kakar, and Provincial Officer of the project Adnan Khan along with other officers of the project were present on the occasion.

