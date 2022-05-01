DC Railways takes notice of low AC cooling in Khyber Mail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DC) of Pakistan Railways, Karachi, while taking notice of social media posts, directed the railways staff to restore the Air-Conditioning system of the 1 Up Khyber Mail bogie.

The DC Railways Karachi had said that the air-conditioned of the 8 number bogieof the 1 Up Khyber Mail train was restored before its arrival at the Kotri station.

He said that on April 30, the AC of the train stopped working properly while moving from Karachi to Peshawar. He said that the AC cooling lowered in the train because the passengers kept the gates of the train opened.