DC Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Katchery' here at his office to resolve problems of the people on priority.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by officials of concerned departments and a large number of citizens.

People lodged their complaints regarding different problems including issuance of domicile, fard, registry, income certificate, land transfer cases and other revenue matters.

DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

He said the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people at the earliest and ensure speedy justice.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held weekly on the special orders of the Chief Minister Punjab aimed at resolving peoples' problems at their door steps, the DC added.