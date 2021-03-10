UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Rawalpindi Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

DC Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Katchery' here at his office to resolve problems of the people on priority.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by officials of concerned departments and a large number of citizens.

People lodged their complaints regarding different problems including issuance of domicile, fard, registry, income certificate, land transfer cases and other revenue matters.

DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

He said the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people at the earliest and ensure speedy justice.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held weekly on the special orders of the Chief Minister Punjab aimed at resolving peoples' problems at their door steps, the DC added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

18 minutes ago

Tirana joins flydubai’s network

28 minutes ago

Dubai Blood Donation Centre retains AABB accredita ..

28 minutes ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

41 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE congratulates Libyan government, peo ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.