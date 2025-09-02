DC Rawalpindi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday chaired an important meeting to review arrangements for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq, Assistant Commissioners of City, Cantt and other tehsils (via video link), as well as representatives of DSP Security, CTD, Safe City, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation, WASA, RWMC, Rescue 1122 and other departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to finalize their preparations as per SOPs and submit certificates by tomorrow.

He instructed the Health Department to complete arrangements in all hospitals and set up medical camps at Committee Chowk, Bani Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Pul Nazar Shah and other key locations.

Dr.

Cheema said foolproof security must be ensured for all processions. Safe City cameras and drones will be used for monitoring, while the control room will keep constant watch on the situation. He added that food stalls must obtain health certificates, and sweet shops will also be required to display clearance certificates from the Health Department as per Punjab government’s instructions.

The Traffic Police were directed to issue a detailed route and parking plan at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to citizens. RWMC was tasked with washing and cleaning procession routes and sprinkling rose water for participants.

Assistant Commissioners briefed the meeting about preparations in their areas. The Deputy Commissioner stressed that all arrangements should be made more effective and departments must complete their responsibilities on time.