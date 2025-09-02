Open Menu

DC Rawalpindi Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DC Rawalpindi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday chaired an important meeting to review arrangements for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq, Assistant Commissioners of City, Cantt and other tehsils (via video link), as well as representatives of DSP Security, CTD, Safe City, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation, WASA, RWMC, Rescue 1122 and other departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to finalize their preparations as per SOPs and submit certificates by tomorrow.

He instructed the Health Department to complete arrangements in all hospitals and set up medical camps at Committee Chowk, Bani Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Pul Nazar Shah and other key locations.

Dr.

Cheema said foolproof security must be ensured for all processions. Safe City cameras and drones will be used for monitoring, while the control room will keep constant watch on the situation. He added that food stalls must obtain health certificates, and sweet shops will also be required to display clearance certificates from the Health Department as per Punjab government’s instructions.

The Traffic Police were directed to issue a detailed route and parking plan at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to citizens. RWMC was tasked with washing and cleaning procession routes and sprinkling rose water for participants.

Assistant Commissioners briefed the meeting about preparations in their areas. The Deputy Commissioner stressed that all arrangements should be made more effective and departments must complete their responsibilities on time.

Recent Stories

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

32 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

45 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

52 minutes ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

18 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

18 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan