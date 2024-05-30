DC Rawalpindi visits THQ Gujar Khan

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Thursday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Gujar Khan and inspected various departments.

During the visit, he made a detailed review of other medical facilities including the provision of free medicines in the hospital and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

On this occasion, he interacted with the people sitting in the waiting area and inquired about the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

The patients expressed satisfaction over the provision of medical facilities in the hospital and highly appreciated the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Cheema assured that the Punjab government is spending billions of funds to provide quality treatment facilities to the people and added that special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of the hospital.

He also directed Assistant Commissioner to visit THQ Hospital, once or twice a week and review all the measures.

