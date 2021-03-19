DC Razzaq inaugurates District Sports Festival

Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khan Khajak on Friday inaugurated the District Sports Festival Jaffarabad regarding celebration of Pakistan Day (March 23) under the auspices of Balochistan Sports Board

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khan Khajak on Friday inaugurated the District Sports Festival Jaffarabad regarding celebration of Pakistan Day (March 23) under the auspices of Balochistan Sports Board.

Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khan Khujak was introduced to the cricket players by concerned official.

Assistant Commissioner Jhatpat Bilal Shabbir and District Sports Officer Ashiq Ali Channa were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the organization of sports competitions in the province is welcomed by the Balochistan Sports board saying that the purpose of District Sport Festival was to highlight the importance of Pakistan Day which is important day in history of Pakistan.

The district administration in collaboration with the provincial government is utilizing all possible resources to provide all facilities to the local players, he said.

He said construction work of two sports Stadiums are being carried out rapidly and is being supervised by the district administration. After the construction of sports Stadiums, new sports opportunities will be created for the youth here, he said that the youth of Jaffarabad have talents including sports.

He said the administration is making all possible efforts to hone the talents of youth here so that these young people could brighten the name of their district and province in the future.