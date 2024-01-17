DC, REC Inspect Monitoring Control Room
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Batul Asadi along with Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Abdullah, Election Commissioner Tariq and all other focal persons inspected the District Monitoring Control Room on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Batul Asadi along with Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Abdullah, Election Commissioner Tariq and all other focal persons inspected the District Monitoring Control Room on Wednesday.
They also expressed satisfaction over the measures during visit.
While giving a briefing, Focal Person Manzoor Ahmed said that close attention would be focused on all the issues on the occasion of the election through the control room and it could also be the center of measures for immediate redressal of complaints made by the public, many other important aspects were also highlighted.
The DC gave orders that the officers who have been assigned the responsibilities in the control room should perform their duties in the true sense, so that this phase of the election could also be completed in a clean and transparent manner.
All facilities including wireless system are provided in the control room so that the focal persons do not face any kind of difficulties, she directed.
On the occasion, REC Abdullah Jan said that the establishment of control room by the district administration is a welcome step,
He said that implementation of all precautionary measures will be ensured to conduct the election in a transparent and peaceful environment.
Recent Stories
KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced security
LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejection of nomination papers
Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round
84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..
QWP condemns social media campaign against SC
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to ob ..
Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme
Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield
2 LESCO officials suspended for conniving in power theft
Hadaf College wins Inter-College Athletic Meet trophy
Secretary C&W says timely completion of development projects in Nasirabad, Sibi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced security1 minute ago
-
LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejection of nomination papers1 minute ago
-
84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region3 minutes ago
-
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfai ..33 minutes ago
-
QWP condemns social media campaign against SC9 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to obtain driving licence9 minutes ago
-
Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme9 minutes ago
-
Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield9 minutes ago
-
2 LESCO officials suspended for conniving in power theft6 minutes ago
-
Secretary C&W says timely completion of development projects in Nasirabad, Sibi our top priority6 minutes ago
-
FDA finalizes arrangements to auction residential, commercial plots on 18th6 minutes ago
-
PPP terms SC’s decision in PTI election symbol case as absolutely `constitutional’6 minutes ago