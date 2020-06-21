UrduPoint.com
DC Recommends Measures To Improve Situation At Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:50 PM

DC recommends measures to improve situation at hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has declared situation in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) of civil hospital Hyderabad as pathetic and unsatisfactory and recommended measures to improve it.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Health Sindh, he said in LUH/Civil hospital there was a lack of medical as well as nursing staff to look after the patients.

As per international criteria for management and operation of ICU/HDU, sole dedicated, active nursing staff is required to meet the medical needs of single patient, whereas at the LUH/Civil hospital Hyderabad, single nurse has been assigned to look after 25 patients, the letter reads.

The DC said though Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro was trying its level best to provide medical and technical support to the administration of civil hospital. Moreover, it also extended support to improve status of ICU/HDU and enforce minimum SOPs, but these efforts are not yielding desired outcomes, he asserted.

In order to improve ICU/HDU, the deputy commissioner recommended the measures including posting of a proactive Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad without any delay.

The vital signs monitors, pulse, BP, Oxygen saturation, temperature, RR Chronograph and ventilator and other equipments on each bed may be ensured, the DC said and added that adequate staff to be deputed for continuous surveillance of the patients.

He also recommended that at least one nurse per two beds in every shift with weekend and sick leave cover be deputed, adding that ICU incharge staff nurse for three each shift might be provided for providing better facilities to the patients.

The deputy commissioner said at least two ICU doctors per shift one of them specialist Anesthesia , two Technicians per shift and availability of doctors round the clock might be ensured while cleaning staff, ward boys and security staff as per workload be provided in the hospital.

