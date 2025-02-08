Open Menu

DC Refutes Rumour Regarding Child's Health After Recieving Polio Drops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DC refutes rumour regarding child's health after recieving polio drops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A false rumour recently circulated claiming that a child feel sick after receiving polio drops and was immediately taken for medical attention.

Upon receiving this misinformation Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zain ul aabdin Memon, promptly took action and directed Assistant Commissioner taluka Rural Gohar Masroor along with Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipio, ADHO, ADLG and the health team to investigate the matter.

A team of Doctors conducted thorough medical checkups and confirmed that the news was completely fake. This misinformation was fabricated to create unnecessary fear and discourage other parents from vaccinating their children against polio.

We strongly urge the public to rely on verified information and support the fight against Polio, Vaccination is safe and essential for a healthier future for children.

The person who made propaganda has been arrested and sent behind bars.

