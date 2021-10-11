DC reiterates commitment to overpower price hike

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetables market early Monday to monitor the auction process and the prices as wel

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetables market early Monday to monitor the auction process and the prices as well.

During his visit, the DC said the government was committed to arrest price hike and to penalize elements involved in creating artificial inflation.

Sherazi said the Punjab government was paying full attention to provide essential items to the people at cheaper prices.

He said, he would continue to monitor the auction and market situation personally on a daily basis.

He advised price control magistrates to adopt zero tolerance policy in dealing with profiteers and hoarders.