DC reiterates to make Rawalpindi Zero-Waste city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday reiterated his pledge to make Rawalpindi a zero-waste model city of Punjab.

Presiding RWMC board of Directors meeting, he directed all institutions to work together with cooperation and modern strategies to make Rawalpindi free from waste.

He added that the Suthra Punjab Program reflected the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and it was a collective responsibility to ensure its success on the ground.

He directed to effective implementation of the program across both urban and rural areas, and monitoring systems must be made efficient, and contractors should be actively engaged in the field, with no room for negligence.

The meeting included a detailed review of ongoing cleanliness initiatives, strategies, and challenges under the "Suthra Punjab Program,".

Member Provincial Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif stated that to make the sanitation system more effective, there was a need for improved legislation, timely provision of funds, and enhanced ground-level monitoring.

He affirmed that the people of Rawalpindi Division deserve better cleanliness services, and efforts would be made to meet their expectations.

MPA Ziaullah Shah remarked that Suthra Punjab should not be viewed merely as a campaign, but as a movement. He stressed that the message of cleanliness must reach every household, and every citizen must become part of this mission.

CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar informed the participants that under the Zero Waste Operations being conducted across the division, special measures were being taken in all union councils, markets, hospitals, educational institutions, mosques, and parks.

Along with cleanliness, public awareness was being prioritised to ensure the sustainability of the campaign.

During the meeting, several proposals were discussed to further improve the sanitation system, enhance the capacity of field teams, ensure timely resolution of complaints, and adopt more effective public engagement strategies.