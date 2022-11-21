DC rejects social media reports regarding demolition of mosque for commercial purpose

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan on Monday rejected news on social media that a commercial plaza would be constructed by demolishing an old mosque in the provincial metropolitan.

In a video message, he said that such news on social media is baseless and against the fact.

He said that expert teams of Peshawar Development Authority and Communications and Works inspected the "Speen Jomaat" mosque building and declared it dilapidated and posing a danger to hundreds of worshippers in case of any mishap.

He said that around 60 seminary students have been shifted to the rented building where they will continue their studies.

He said that initially the mosque will be sealed for safety purposes and later state of the art new mosque with all facilities will be built on the same place.

He said that a separate seminary portion will be built for students with education facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner rejected claims of land ownership by few individuals, adding the property was acquired for the University Town in 1956 and later donated to the mosque by the then administration.