UrduPoint.com

DC Rejects Social Media Reports Regarding Demolition Of Mosque For Commercial Purpose

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

DC rejects social media reports regarding demolition of mosque for commercial purpose

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan on Monday rejected news on social media that a commercial plaza would be constructed by demolishing an old mosque in the provincial metropolitan.

In a video message, he said that such news on social media is baseless and against the fact.

He said that expert teams of Peshawar Development Authority and Communications and Works inspected the "Speen Jomaat" mosque building and declared it dilapidated and posing a danger to hundreds of worshippers in case of any mishap.

He said that around 60 seminary students have been shifted to the rented building where they will continue their studies.

He said that initially the mosque will be sealed for safety purposes and later state of the art new mosque with all facilities will be built on the same place.

He said that a separate seminary portion will be built for students with education facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner rejected claims of land ownership by few individuals, adding the property was acquired for the University Town in 1956 and later donated to the mosque by the then administration.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Social Media Same Mosque All

Recent Stories

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.