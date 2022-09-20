DC releases best breed of fishes in Baran Dam

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aoun Haider Gondal has released the best breed of fishes provided by the Department of Fisheries in Baran Dam Bannu for production of best breed of fish in the dam

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aoun Haider Gondal has released the best breed of fishes provided by the Department of Fisheries in Baran Dam Bannu for production of best breed of fish in the dam.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that due to the recent rains, enough water has been stored in the dam which would help more development in the area.

On the other hand, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam visited the houses of people affected by rising water of Baran Dam.

The assistant commissioner handed over relief checks to the affected people. While Tehsildar and District Officer Fisheries were also present on this occasion.