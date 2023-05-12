DC releases Rs 9,412,400 Zakat funds

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator District Zakat Committee/Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has released Zakat funds amounting to Rs. 9,412,400 to the health welfare committees of District Headquarter (DHQ)/Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospitals, on the advice of Health Welfare Committee

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Administrator District Zakat Committee/Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has released Zakat funds amounting to Rs. 9,412,400 to the health welfare committees of District Headquarter (DHQ)/Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospitals, on the advice of Health Welfare Committee.

According to details, the DC gave cheques worth Rs 5,012,500 to Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, Rs 2,004,800 to Government Civil Hospital Daska, Rs 448,000 to Government Civil Hospital Pasrur, Rs 1,494,100 to Government Sardar Begum Memorial Hospital and Cheques of Rs 448,000 were distributed to the Health Social Officers concerned.

The deputy commissioner said that deserving patients would be able to purchase medicines from medical stores on the form of the local Zakat Committee with Zakat funds.

District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat was also present.