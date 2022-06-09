DC renews his resolve to make Rawalpindi free from Polio virus

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Thursday underscored the need for making Rawalpindi district free from the Polio virus.

Presiding over the performance review meeting, he said the environmental samples of Polio virus were being collected; however, no Polio virus had been detected so far.

Farooq said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.