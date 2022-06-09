UrduPoint.com

DC Renews His Resolve To Make Rawalpindi Free From Polio Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 09:08 PM

DC renews his resolve to make Rawalpindi free from Polio virus

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Thursday underscored the need for making Rawalpindi district free from the Polio virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Thursday underscored the need for making Rawalpindi district free from the Polio virus.

Presiding over the performance review meeting, he said the environmental samples of Polio virus were being collected; however, no Polio virus had been detected so far.

Farooq said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

US PGA bans LIV Golf 'rebels' as Saudi-backed brea ..

US PGA bans LIV Golf 'rebels' as Saudi-backed breakaway event starts

1 minute ago
 Delegation of electronic dealers association meet ..

Delegation of electronic dealers association meet DIGP traffic Karachi

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Excise dept launches vehicles tax collection drive ..

Excise dept launches vehicles tax collection drive, about 55,000 vehicles checke ..

1 minute ago
 Qesco CEO Karim visits Central Complaints Cell

Qesco CEO Karim visits Central Complaints Cell

4 minutes ago
 NTC reviews progress on GST harmonization

NTC reviews progress on GST harmonization

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.