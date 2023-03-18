UrduPoint.com

DC Reprimands Price Control Magistrates Over Non Display Of Rate Lists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 09:02 PM

DC reprimands price control magistrates over non display of rate lists

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has expressed dismay and reprimanded the price control magistrates over non display of rate lists at shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has expressed dismay and reprimanded the price control magistrates over non display of rate lists at shops.

During his visit to a weekly bazaar at Faizan-e-Madina Susan Road here on Saturday, he checked display of rate lists at fruit and vegetable stall. He found absence of rate lists and immediately called the price control magistrates on the spot.

He expressed dismay and reprimanded the magistrates over their negligence. He said that people could not be left on the mercy of profiteers.

Therefore, price control magistrates should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

He also directed the price control magistrates to take action against the profiteers without any discrimination and sent the habitual ones behind bars.

Meanwhile, price control magistrates took action against profiteers and imposed a heavy fine of Rs.194,000/- on 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and overcharging in addition to sealing 3 shops in different parts of Faisalabad on Saturday, a spokesman of local administration said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Visit Road Price

Recent Stories

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firin ..

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firing incident

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

23 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

24 minutes ago
 WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad f ..

WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad for 24 hours on March 19

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review different pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review different projects

4 minutes ago
 Breaking Maier's ski record leaves Odermatt too 'e ..

Breaking Maier's ski record leaves Odermatt too 'empty' to party

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.