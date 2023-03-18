DC reprimands price control magistrates over non display of rate lists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has expressed dismay and reprimanded the price control magistrates over non display of rate lists at shops.

During his visit to a weekly bazaar at Faizan-e-Madina Susan Road here on Saturday, he checked display of rate lists at fruit and vegetable stall. He found absence of rate lists and immediately called the price control magistrates on the spot.

He expressed dismay and reprimanded the magistrates over their negligence. He said that people could not be left on the mercy of profiteers.

Therefore, price control magistrates should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

He also directed the price control magistrates to take action against the profiteers without any discrimination and sent the habitual ones behind bars.

Meanwhile, price control magistrates took action against profiteers and imposed a heavy fine of Rs.194,000/- on 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and overcharging in addition to sealing 3 shops in different parts of Faisalabad on Saturday, a spokesman of local administration said.