DC Requested For Measures To Reopen Natural Drainage In Industrial Estate Hayatabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The office bearers of Hayatabad Industrialists Association Peshawar have requested Deputy Commissioner to take measures for reopening of a natural drainage allegedly closed by an industry owner due to encroachment.

In a letter sent to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, President Hayatabad Industrialist Association, Bakhtiar Khan Afridi raised the issue of problems and difficulties being faced by industries and people in Industrial Estate due to blockage of the natural drainage by an industry owner.

The closure of this natural drainage poses a significant risk to the local environment and industrial community in the area, reads the letter.

Bakhtair Khan mentioned in the letter that the centuries old drainage system plays a crucial role in preventing water stagnation, flooding and other environmental issues.

After its closure, people faced problem of accumulation of rain water and inundation of nearby industries.

In case of heavy rain, the closure of natural pathway of water will not only cause inconvenience to people and industrialists but can also inflict damage to industries by submerging machinery and other equipment in the nearby

areas, Bakhtiar warns.

He reiterated his request for appropriate measures by authorities concerned for opening of the natural nullah and taking action over it closure and ensuing inconvenience to people.

