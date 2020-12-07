DC requested to reschedule referendum of HDA workers union

The Registrar of Trade Unions, Directorate of Labour Sindh, Syed Amjad Ali Shah has requested Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to reschedule the referendum of Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) workers union slated from December 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Registrar of Trade Unions, Directorate of Labour Sindh, Syed Amjad Ali Shah has requested Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to reschedule the referendum of Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) workers union slated from December 9.

In a letter addressed to the DC, the Registrar on Monday pointed out COVID-19 pandemic as the cause for the proposed postponement.

"The General Secretary Pakistan Workers Federation Sindh has raised objection over holding of the referendum in the backdrop of the looming threat of COVID-19 to the large number of the participating workers," he wrote.

He described the task of organizing the referendum while ensuring complete implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 as well as the provincial government as 'strenuous'.

Shah requested the DC to take advice of the health authorities before taking a final decision whether to hold the referendum as per the schedule or put it off for a date to be decided later.

The referendum was being held to determine as to which of the 5 groups which claim to be representatives of the HDA's workforce genuinely represented the authority's employees.

The district administration enforced smart lockdown in 12 areas of Hyderabad from Monday as the total number of the active cases of COVID-19 has increased to 1,493.