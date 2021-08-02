DC requests Secretary Local Government to relieve ACs from additional charges

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday requested Sindh Secretary Local Government to relieve 3 Assistant Commissioners of Hyderabad from the additional charges of municipal bodies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday requested Sindh Secretary Local Government to relieve 3 Assistant Commissioners of Hyderabad from the additional charges of municipal bodies.

In a letter on July 31, the DC stated that AC City and AC Latifabad were given the additional responsibility of acting as administrators in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in City and Latifabad talukas, respectively.

Similarly, the AC Hyderabad Rural taluka was given the charge of administrator of Municipal Committee Tandojam and Town Committee Husri.

"The Assistant Commissioners are facing difficulties in performing their multifarious duties especially compliance of various orders of the honourable Supreme Court and Sindh High Court due to excessive workload," he stated.

"In the interest of the government and public works it is proposed that the charge of administrator of the union councils of City and Latifabad talukas may be given to the Administrator of HMC and the charge of administrator MC Tandojam and TC Husri may by given to any officer deemed appropriate," he suggested.