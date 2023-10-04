Open Menu

DC Resolves To Achieve Targets Of Anti-polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 10:14 PM

DC resolves to achieve targets of anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Tuesday resolved to achieve the targets in ongoing anti-polio drive in the district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Tuesday resolved to achieve the targets in ongoing anti-polio drive in the district.

He made this statement during a review meeting held to assess the performance of mobile anti-polio teams on the second day of the nationwide drive.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health department and district administration, delved into the campaign's progress.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a total of 2343 mobile teams were actively engaged in administering anti-polio drops to the target population.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi issued a directive to all assistant commissioners, emphasizing the need for rigorous oversight of the mobile teams' operations.

APP/dba

Related Topics

Mobile Jhang Progress All From

Recent Stories

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Te ..

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Technology and Engineering” co ..

56 seconds ago
 Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind c ..

Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind chemistry Nobel

57 seconds ago
 Govt restructuring environment department: Ministe ..

Govt restructuring environment department: Minister

1 minute ago
 Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

11 minutes ago
 28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Ra ..

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

13 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

13 minutes ago
Caretaker minister underscore need to explore pote ..

Caretaker minister underscore need to explore potential of Kumrat valley

13 minutes ago
 IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

13 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

13 minutes ago
 Body of missing youth found

Body of missing youth found

8 minutes ago
 Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

9 minutes ago
 Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 ho ..

Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 hours

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan