DC resolves to achieve targets of anti-polio campaign

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Tuesday resolved to achieve the targets in ongoing anti-polio drive in the district.

He made this statement during a review meeting held to assess the performance of mobile anti-polio teams on the second day of the nationwide drive.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health department and district administration, delved into the campaign's progress.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a total of 2343 mobile teams were actively engaged in administering anti-polio drops to the target population.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi issued a directive to all assistant commissioners, emphasizing the need for rigorous oversight of the mobile teams' operations.

APP/dba