DC review arrangements for celebrating Marka-e-Haq, Independence day

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall to finalize the programs for Independence Day and Marka e Haq celebrations.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that under the special directives of the Sindh Government, events related to Independence Day and the Battle of Truth are ongoing across the district. He said that on August 14, both occasions would be celebrated with national enthusiasm. The central flag-hoisting ceremony would take place in the morning at DC Office.

Meeting decided that during the main ceremony, students from primary, high, and higher secondary schools, special education institutions, and colleges will present speeches, tableaus, and national songs. Awards will be distributed among students securing top positions in speech competitions.

Deputy Commissioner directed relevant departments to submit the list of programs scheduled for the main ceremony to DC Office. He also announced that in a bid to make the district greener and more eco-friendly, plantation of environment-friendly saplings will take place on August 14.

School and college administrations were instructed to complete preparations for students’ speech competitions and tableaus by August 12 and submit final reports. Municipal Corporation and Town Committees were directed to ensure special cleanliness arrangements across all cities for the celebrations. Police and Traffic Police were instructed to make special arrangements to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic flow on Independence Day.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Abrar Ali Shah, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, Humeera Mir, Shehnaz Lakho, Javed Ahmed Mallah, Zubair Ahmed Mallah, as well as officers from Police, Traffic Police, Education, Municipal Administration, Scouts, and other concerned departments.

APP/rzq-nsm