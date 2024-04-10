DC Review Cleanliness Operation At Liberty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Wednesday visited the Liberty Roundabout and surrounding areas
to review the ongoing cleanliness operation, ensuring a pristine environment for Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
Assistant Commissioner Model Town and Deputy CEO Operations of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) briefed the DC on the sanitation and cleanliness measures.
The DC also distributed sweets and Eid gifts among the LWMC workers, commending their efforts. Over 12,000 sanitary workers of the LWMC are diligently working in the field to maintain cleanliness during the three days of Eid, across three shifts.
The cleaning operations of over 200 mosques and Eidgahs were completed before 6 am, and the major thoroughfares of the city underwent mechanical sweeping and washing.
The district administration is determined to provide a clean environment for the residents, ensuring that parks and recreational spots are also well-maintained for the citizens’ enjoyment during Eid, she vowed. The district administration's commitment to cleanliness and beautification in Lahore contributes to creating a clean and welcoming atmosphere for people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, she asserted.
