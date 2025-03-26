Open Menu

DC Review Implementation Of Anti-dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) No negligence will be tolerated in the preventive and protective measures of the relevant departments against dengue in the district and the departments that do not show sufficient results of surveillance activities will be held accountable.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said this while reviewing the implementation of anti-dengue measures in the meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Saeed, CO Health, Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer and other health officers and officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

The District Incharge for Anti-Dengue informed about the surveillance activities and the performance of anti-dengue teams in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that frequent surveys should be conducted to find out the places suitable for the breeding of dengue larvae and effective measures should be taken to keep such places dry and clean.

He emphasized on checking tire shops, junkyards and cemeteries without delay and said that the anti-dengue activities of all departments should be clearly visible.

He said that the relevant departments should ensure their attendance in the meeting of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees and the DC office should be informed about the meeting's proceedings report.

He said that prevention of dengue is not possible without the cooperation of the citizens, therefore, awareness programs should continue to make them aware of the implementation of precautionary measures to stay safe from dengue mosquitoes.

During the meeting, the departments also informed about the performance report regarding dengue control.

