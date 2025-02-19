DC Review Operation Against Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 11:20 AM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder has visited Rail Bazar, Kot road, Shaheed road ,other markets and bazaars to review operation against encroachments.
He was accompanied by the concerned officers of the district administration.
The officers informed the deputy commissioner that bazaars and markets had been widened after removing all types of encroachments.
The DC directed officers of municipal committee to not allow encroachments in future, adding to seal the shops if the owners were found to involve in encroachments.
Later, the deputy commissioner visited Ghulam Nabi Block of DHQ hospital.
He inspected the process of widening parking area for providing relief to the visitors.
