DC Review Prices Of Essential Items

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

DC review prices of essential items

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Thursday has said that due to effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the administration, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent.

He said"Overcharging of even single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables and other eatables." He was presiding over a meeting of price control committee to review prices of essential items at his office.

He directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.

He said"Besides market committee, Food Inspectors will also be accountable in this regard."He said that he would personally monitoring the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on daily basis. He said that Mukhtiarkar and Assistant Mukhtiarkar should pay regular visits to the markets and concerned departments should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

The concerned district officers and other officials were present in the meeting.

