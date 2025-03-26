DC Review Support Plans For The Disabled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit to review ongoing initiatives for the welfare and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.
Officials from relevant departments briefed the meeting on the provision of facilities, financial assistance, rehabilitation programs, and the issuance of special 'Himmat Cards' for registered individuals. The deputy commissioner directed officials to take concrete steps to address the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and ensure the effective implementation of government policies.
He said that their welfare remains a top priority and assured that all necessary measures would be taken for their betterment.
Under a Punjab government initiative, registered individuals receive Rs. 10,500 in quarterly financial assistance, with data securely maintained by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). The program benefits visually impaired, hearing- and speech-impaired, and other physically disabled persons who hold a Punjab Social Welfare Department disability certificate and are unable to earn a livelihood.
The DC instructed authorities to ensure special facilities at all government centers and stressed the need for collaboration with public and private institutions to create more employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
