DC Reviewed Immunization Programme

Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

DC reviewed immunization programme

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Thursday reviewed the progress of immunization programme against communicable diseases among the children up to age of one year, in the rural areas of the district.

District Focal Person Polio immunization Dr Altaf Soomro informed the meeting that health department had achieved 95 per cent routine immunization coverage under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas of the district during last year. Routine immunization coverage against measles was 99 per cent during the said period, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government and development partners were putting all efforts to make the polio-free country and sought support of the general public and local communities.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Mirpur and Khan Garh of the district to supervise the expanded programme of immunization in the rural areas and ensure 100 per cent coverage to save the children from communicable diseases. Officials of district health department and concerned were also present in the meeting.

