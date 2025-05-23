Open Menu

DC Reviewed Preparation Measures For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC reviewed preparation measures for upcoming anti-polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram reviewed various measures and preparations for the upcoming polio eradication campaign. In which the micro plans prepared for the campaign, deployment of teams, security arrangements and field activities were considered in detail.

According to DC office, he went to every street with the polio teams present in the field and observed the implementation of the micro plan and reviewed the performance of the teams present on the spot.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged the field staff while talking to them and directed them to perform their duties with full effort, passion and responsibility so that no child is deprived of polio vaccination.

He instructed the officers present on the spot to make the supervision of each team effective during the polio campaign and ensure complete coverage of all areas as per the micro plan.

He said that polio eradication is a national duty, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Finally, the DC appealed to the public to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio and to fully cooperate with the teams so that this deadly disease can be completely eradicated.

