DC Reviewed Preparation Measures For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram reviewed various measures and preparations for the upcoming polio eradication campaign. In which the micro plans prepared for the campaign, deployment of teams, security arrangements and field activities were considered in detail.
According to DC office, he went to every street with the polio teams present in the field and observed the implementation of the micro plan and reviewed the performance of the teams present on the spot.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged the field staff while talking to them and directed them to perform their duties with full effort, passion and responsibility so that no child is deprived of polio vaccination.
He instructed the officers present on the spot to make the supervision of each team effective during the polio campaign and ensure complete coverage of all areas as per the micro plan.
He said that polio eradication is a national duty, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
Finally, the DC appealed to the public to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio and to fully cooperate with the teams so that this deadly disease can be completely eradicated.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration6 minutes ago
-
Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding6 minutes ago
-
SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras6 minutes ago
-
Darri Town Chairman handed over new bikes to SSP for police patrolling6 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank6 minutes ago
-
PTI loses support, vote after recent military conflict with India; Ikhtiar Wali6 minutes ago
-
DC reviewed preparation measures for upcoming anti-polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP announces district status for Allai16 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes over 15kg single-use plastics in Sector G-616 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq on May 2426 minutes ago
-
District admin to intensify crackdown on encroachments26 minutes ago
-
Railways inducts 30 freight wagons to boost trade26 minutes ago