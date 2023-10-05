DC reviews 3rd day performance of polio campaign; seeks parents’ cooperation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday chaired the performance review meeting of third day of anti-polio campaign.

The DC reviewed goals for the success of polio eradication campaign and issued instructions to make the campaign successful in the next few days.

He appealed to the parents to get their children under the age of five vaccinated against the crippling disease and protect them from permanent disability.

District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, District Health Officer and other concerned health staff attended the meeting.