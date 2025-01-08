DC Reviews 85 Ongoing Projects:
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A meeting of District Development Committee was,chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya,held at the Committee room DC office on Wednesday.
The session was attended by Deputy Director Development Muhammad Shoaib Raza Khan, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, District Health Officer Dr. Mian Kashif Ali, SDO Buildings Abu Bakar, along with officers from the Highway and Public Health Engineering departments.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of 85 ongoing development schemes under the Highway, Buildings, and Public Health Engineering departments.
He got briefings from officials concerned regarding the status of these projects.
Khalid Javed directed the highway department’s officers to expedite work on the under-construction bridges on Thal Canal and ensure their timely completion.
Similarly, officials from the Buildings Department were directed to accelerate the construction work at the general bus stand so that transportation operations could be shifted to the new facility without delay.
The Deputy Commissioner also urged the Executive Engineer of the Public Health Department to fast-track the city package projects under their supervision.
Additionally, development schemes from the sports and Tourism Departments were reviewed, with directives issued to speed up progress on these projects as well.
