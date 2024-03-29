Open Menu

DC Reviews ACs, Magistrates’ Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 09:08 PM

DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday held a meeting and reviewed the performance of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday held a meeting and reviewed the performance of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

The DC was briefed by Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates regarding their performance.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to ensure the food supply chain at cheap Ramazan bazaars and Eid bazaars.

Along with this, action should be taken regarding professional beggars, price increases, encroachments, and illegal constructions.

Strict action should be taken against illegal LPG filling stations, illegal petrol filling stations and the dengue virus.

Irfan Memon instructed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to further improve their performance.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Dengue Price

Recent Stories

China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fig ..

China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum

15 minutes ago
 NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabSh ..

Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah

15 minutes ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

15 minutes ago
 Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russia ..

Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack

15 minutes ago
 Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW afte ..

Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection

20 minutes ago
Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO

Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO

20 minutes ago
 Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act

Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act

20 minutes ago
 Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets

Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets

20 minutes ago
 Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospi ..

Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospital revamping project

15 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of co ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD Pakistan Meteorolog ..

15 minutes ago
 China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boun ..

China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boundary issues but Jaishankar say ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan