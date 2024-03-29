DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday held a meeting and reviewed the performance of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

The DC was briefed by Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates regarding their performance.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to ensure the food supply chain at cheap Ramazan bazaars and Eid bazaars.

Along with this, action should be taken regarding professional beggars, price increases, encroachments, and illegal constructions.

Strict action should be taken against illegal LPG filling stations, illegal petrol filling stations and the dengue virus.

Irfan Memon instructed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to further improve their performance.