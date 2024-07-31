DC Reviews Annual Performance Of Health Department
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Shozab Abbas here on Wednesday reviewed annual performance of health department.
He was chairing a meeting in that regard.
The district monitoring officers presented their reports and discussed other issues of the health department.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Medical Superintendent (MS), DHQ and other concerned official were present in the meeting.
