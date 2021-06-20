UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-dengue Activities

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir on Sunday said the Punjab government was committed to eliminate dengue larvae from the province.

He asked the people to follow precautionary measures issued by the government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a performance review meeting of the anti-dengue campaign at his office here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sher Afghan and CEO Health Dr. Abdul Majeed Niazi, district officers of all departments concerned were also present.

CEO Health Dr. Abdul Majeed Niazi informed the meeting that at present there was a local dengue patient whose case had been confirmed and the monitoring of suspicious dengue hotspots in the district had been intensified.

The DC warned of action against those performing poorly in the anti-dengue campaign.

