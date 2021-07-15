UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-dengue Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan here Thursday reviewed the arrangements made for preventing dengue larvae breeding and directed the concerned officials to keep vigilant

Reviewing the situation of dengue, at the DC office, he said that all concerned officers were well aware of their responsibilities to combat dengue and their performance in the past was up to the mark to address the issue.

The DC said there was a need to make collective efforts to implement strategies to check larvae with the cooperation of the community.

He stressed the need to compile dengue-related data on the factual position and effective monitoring be ensured by the door to door surveillance.

He directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured.

