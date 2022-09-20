UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Anti-dengue Arrangements In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee on Tuesday and reviewed the overall situation in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee on Tuesday and reviewed the overall situation in the provincial capital.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting. The CEO health gave a detailed briefing on current situation of dengue in the city and pointed put hot spot areas.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He said that instructions had been made to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticuture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction. He directed the Labour department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. He warned the anti dengue teams deputed in the hot spots areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

The meeting was briefed that 14 cases were registered against dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours and five people were arrested.

