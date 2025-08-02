DC reviews anti-dengue drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The district administration on Saturday intensified its anti-dengue efforts,with over 65,000 dengue larvae destroyed as part of the ongoing campaign to curb the mosquito-borne disease.

To monitor the campaign,Deputy Commissioner(DC) Syed Musa Raza conducted a detailed visit to Wagah Tehsil and reviewed field operations and inspected high-risk areas.

He was accompanied by Chief Officer MCL,Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)(ADCG),Assistant Commissioner(AC) Wagah and CEO Health.

The CEO Health briefed the delegation on recent progress and the scale of daily surveillance efforts across the city.

The DC directed officials to ensure accurate data reporting,effective monitoring and round-the-clock larval surveillance,stressing that current weather conditions were highly favorable for dengue mosquito breeding.

He instructed anti-dengue teams to conduct comprehensive spray operations not only at sites where larvae were found but also in surrounding homes to prevent further spread.

“No negligence will be tolerated,” DC Musa Raza asserted, calling for strict action against any lapses in anti-dengue measures.

He said the administration’s proactive strategy was playing a vital role in protecting public health and promoting a cleaner, safer environment across Lahore.

He added that with continued community cooperation and consistent efforts, the spread of dengue can be effectively contained.