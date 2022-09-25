DC reviews anti-dengue drives, prices of commodities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Sabzazar , Johar Town and other areas of the city,on Sunday, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He visited the houses of confirm dengue patients and inspected anti-dengue measures besides informing their families about dengue prevention. He inquired from the homeowners about dengue teams surveillance, daily attendance and their performance. He requested them to cooperate with the dengue teams deputed in the area for dengue surveillance as they work for the better and healthy society.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said and directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up the pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, the DC visited Model Bazaar at Main Plaza Johar Town to review the prices of commodities and got registered a FIR against shop owner over selling good on high rates. Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazia Mohal, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Hamid Rashid and bazaar's administrations were present. He reviewed quality, availability and prices of the edibles and warned the shop owners that strict action would be taken in case of overcharging and profiteering.