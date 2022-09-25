UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Anti-dengue Drives, Prices Of Commodities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DC reviews anti-dengue drives, prices of commodities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Sabzazar , Johar Town and other areas of the city,on Sunday, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He visited the houses of confirm dengue patients and inspected anti-dengue measures besides informing their families about dengue prevention. He inquired from the homeowners about dengue teams surveillance, daily attendance and their performance. He requested them to cooperate with the dengue teams deputed in the area for dengue surveillance as they work for the better and healthy society.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said and directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up the pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, the DC visited Model Bazaar at Main Plaza Johar Town to review the prices of commodities and got registered a FIR against shop owner over selling good on high rates. Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazia Mohal, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Hamid Rashid and bazaar's administrations were present. He reviewed quality, availability and prices of the edibles and warned the shop owners that strict action would be taken in case of overcharging and profiteering.

Related Topics

Raiwind Dengue Rashid Muhammad Ali Sunday FIR From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

18 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

18 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

18 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.