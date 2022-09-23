DC reviews anti-dengue, malaria campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday reviewed the anti-dengue and anti-malaria campaigns in the Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts.

He also checked the activities of the anti-dengue surveillance team.

Health officials in their briefing told Commissioner Sukkur that they have distributed pamphlets to create awareness among the public about the measures taken by the government to eradicate dengue and malaria.