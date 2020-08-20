UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed departments concerned to upload anti dengue reports based on realities, otherwise, strict action would be taken

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed departments concerned to upload anti dengue reports based on realities, otherwise, strict action would be taken.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue on Thursday, the DC said that he himself would pay a surprise visit to review implementation on anti-dengue campaign.

He said surveillance of cemeteries and tyre shops should be further improved, adding that cases should be registered against the responsible for breeding of dengue larvae.

On this occasion, representative of the health department said this year cases had been registered against 33 people while several others had been warned. He also told about indoor and outdoor surveillance and said that this year 434 indoor and 281 outdoor dengue larvae were detectedwhich were eliminated with chemical treatment.

Officers of various departments were also present in the meeting.

