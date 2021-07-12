UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has paid surprise visit to various public transport stands here on Monday and checked anti-dengue measures there

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has paid surprise visit to various public transport stands here on Monday and checked anti-dengue measures there. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari and District Coordinator for Epidemics Control Dr. Zulqarnain were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that monsoon and rainy season provides suitable atmosphere for dengue breeding. Therefore, surveillance teams should remain alert and remove all hotspot for dengue larvae. He said that the government was taking various steps to control dengue, adding that cooperation of all departments as well as people was imperative to eradicate it.

�He also went inside various buses and distributed pamphlets about precautionary measures. He appealed to the passengers to follow the preventive measures against dengue in a conscious manner as role of every individual was important for eradication of dengue larvae.�He instructed the concerned officers and anti-dengue staff to check the hotspots regularly.

Earlier, the DC also visited the coronavirus vaccination center at sports Complex Samanabad and reviewed the process of inoculation. He said that "No vaccination, No service" policy had been introduced in the government departments. Therefore, the people should get them vaccinated as early as possible.

