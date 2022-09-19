DC reviews anti-dengue measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited Govt Junior Model School, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements.

He instructed the school teachers to hold dengue awareness class to educate children about preventive measures. He inspected various sections of the school to review cleanliness and anti-dengue measures of the school administration.

Meanwhile, the DC in a statement said that five people were arrested and 27 cases were registered in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours for violating dengue SOPs.

He said that warning notices were also served to 865 citizens, adding that denguesurveillance had been geared up in the city in view of spike in dengue cases.