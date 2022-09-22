DC reviews anti dengue measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Thursday stressed the need for concerted efforts to eliminate dengue larva with cooperation of all departments.

He was addressing a meeting to review performance about anti-dengue measures taken by different departments.

The DC said that due to a change of weather, dengue larva surveillance should be done effectivelyand directed officers to expedite steps to kill dengue larva.