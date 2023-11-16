Open Menu

DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali on Thursday.

District heads of all departments concerned participated in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Aslam Asad, while briefing the participants about the current dengue situation in the district, said that 51 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district so far this year.

He said, "Dengue vector surveillance teams have detected or eradicated dengue larvae at 1,993 positive sites across the district this year.

The coverage of dengue hotspots is 100 per cent while DVR resolution and TPV activities are going on properly across the district."

He said that 106 cases had been registered so far over violation of dengue standard operation procedures (SOPs) while 1,080 legal notices had also been issued. The deputy commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing anti-dengue operation across the district and urged the field staff to work at the same speed to prevent dengue outbreak in the coming days. He directed all officers concerned to ensure proper dengue surveillance across the district.

