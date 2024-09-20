Open Menu

DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures:

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed visited various areas of the city to monitor the ongoing anti-dengue campaign initiated by the health department on Friday.

According to a press release issued, the deputy commissioner reviewed the activities of anti-dengue teams by visiting home to home in various streets and bazaars of the city.

He directed the dengue surveillance teams to ensure that anti-dengue awareness was provided to the people and to give information regarding all the points of the anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to them.

DC Khalid Javed Goraya also reviewed the anti-dengue spray process conducted by the teams at various houses in the city to combat the dengue mosquito.

He directed the CEO of the Health Authority to conduct training for the teams assigned to spray duty.

On the occasion, ADCG Salman Ahmad Loon, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Kashif Ali, and other officers of the health department were present.

