DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review the ongoing anti-dengue measures in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, and officers from the Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Population Welfare Department, Prison Department, and other relevant institutions.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the adoption of a comprehensive and coordinated strategy for the eradication of dengue. He directed all departments to ensure 100 percent effective surveillance of identified hotspots and to intensify public awareness campaigns to promote preventive measures among citizens.

Briefing the meeting, CEO of Health Dr. Saqib Munir stated that dengue surveillance teams are actively inspecting tire shops, marriage halls, and other vulnerable locations as part of routine monitoring activities.

The deputy commissioner also warned of strict action against personnel involved in bogus online reporting, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in the efforts to control dengue. He instructed relevant departments to prevent water stagnation during rainfall and urged the public to take necessary precautions.Concluding the session, the deputy commissioner directed all departments to expedite emergency operations and ensure effective interdepartmental coordination.

