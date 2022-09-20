UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures At Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 10:19 PM

DC reviews anti-dengue measures at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate and reviewed anti-dengue measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate and reviewed anti-dengue measures.

The DC met with industrial estate officer Muhammad Ajmal and discussed measures regarding control of dengue in the industrial area.

The DC on the occasion directed the staff to observe anti-dengue SOPs and wear full sleeve shirts to keep them safe from dengue attack. He said that necessary steps were being taken at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sundar Industrial Estate and other such areas.

Muhammad Ajmal assured the DC that the administration of the industrial units would ensure full sleeve staff uniform to avoid dengue mosquito biting. He said that cleanliness would also be ensured at the units.

Ajmal said that the rooftops of the industrial units would be checked on daily basis to provide dengue-free environment. He urged the industries owners to cooperate with anti-dengue inspection teams in elimination of the mosquitoes and larvae as well.

