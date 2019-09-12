UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-dengue Steps

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull directed the health and other departments concerned to ensure strict surveillance of areas to overcome dengue.

She issued these orders while chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue efforts here on Thursday.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Suleman, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sohail, Medical Superintendents of the District Headquarters (DHQ) and all Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals (THQs) and members of all surveillance teams were also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

She stressed meeting to arrange a comprehensive campaign in all educational institutes for awareness of the masses regarding dengue.

The health official said that total 501 surveillance teams, including 334 indoor and 167 outdoor ones, were striving hard to eliminate dengue. The teams so far inspected 1,705,882 outdoor and 364,951 indoor places, he added.

