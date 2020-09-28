DC reviews anti-encroachment campaign

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed the anti-encroachment campaign, being carried out at eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed the anti-encroachment campaign, being carried out at eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk on Monday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Cap (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner (City ) Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present.

They visited Kutcheri Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Rail Bazaar and others including Gumti Chowk and reviewed the implementation of the anti-encroachment drive.

Deputy Commissioner said that 250 points had been identified in all eight bazaars where all types of permanent and temporary setups would be removed.

He said that different departments including Civil Defence, Metropolitan Corporation, Police were taking part in the encroachment operation.