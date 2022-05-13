UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Anti-encroachment Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 06:59 PM

DC reviews anti-encroachment measures

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday ordered for gearing up anti-encroachment activities along the major roads of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday ordered for gearing up anti-encroachment activities along the major roads of the provincial capital.

Directives were issued during a meeting held at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) offices with the DC in the chair here to review the anti-encroachment measures.

The meeting was briefed by the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) representative on the progress, issues and details of future course of action.

The deputy commissioner said that seven departments were being engaged to revamp the 24 major roads of the provincial capital, adding that special teams would be formed for elimination of encroachment on highways and smooth flow of traffic.

Monitoring would also be carried out on regular basis through the PSCA cameras to point out the encroachments.

He directed the transport department to immediately remove illegal bus and rickshaws stands from 24 main roads. Lane marking and cleanliness condition of roads would also be improved.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Security Mian Rashid Hidayat, Operations Commander SP Asim Jasra, MCL CEO Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Regional Transport Authority Secretary Khalid Sindhu and officers of PSCA, LDA, Lahore Waste Management Company and other departments were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Company Traffic Rashid Progress From

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Opens Review of Own Failings in Uk ..

US Intelligence Opens Review of Own Failings in Ukraine, Afghanistan - Reports

39 seconds ago
 12 beggars detained

12 beggars detained

40 seconds ago
 Minister for paying attention to development of ag ..

Minister for paying attention to development of agriculture sector

42 seconds ago
 G7 allies vow to support Ukraine 'until victory'

G7 allies vow to support Ukraine 'until victory'

45 seconds ago
 Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regar ..

Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regarding books' printing

7 minutes ago
 Material for installation of pending tubewell conn ..

Material for installation of pending tubewell connections released

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.